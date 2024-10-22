Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its position in Chevron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $275.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

