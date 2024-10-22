Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $126.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 target price on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,623.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CHH opened at $136.20 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

