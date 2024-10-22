Clarus Group Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.