Clarus Group Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
