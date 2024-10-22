Clarus Group Inc. Sells 812 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 103.3% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.12.

NYSE:HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

