Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $220.21, but opened at $215.40. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $209.90, with a volume of 2,273,096 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,703.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,716.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $272,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,028,357.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

