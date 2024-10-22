Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

