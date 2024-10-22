Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

