Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 79 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BLK opened at $1,000.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $918.70 and a 200-day moving average of $839.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $1,032.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

