Community Financial Services Group LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WM opened at $211.82 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $153.95 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.