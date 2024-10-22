Community Financial Services Group LLC Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 130.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Medtronic by 17.4% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.63.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

