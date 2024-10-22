Community Financial Services Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

