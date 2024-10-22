Community Financial Services Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15,270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 108,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

