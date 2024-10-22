Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IJH stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

