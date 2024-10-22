Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $863,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $684,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.6% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $3,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 214,635 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

