Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $268.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,184.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

