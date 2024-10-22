Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 436 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 234,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $571.46 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $608.63. The company has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $584.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.49.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

