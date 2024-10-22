Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.36.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,953 shares of company stock worth $2,013,630 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

