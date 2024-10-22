Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ventas by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $3,813,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -449.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

