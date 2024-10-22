Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortis alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 14.6% in the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fortis by 21.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter worth $838,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTS

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.