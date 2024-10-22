Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 10,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a PE ratio of -482.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

