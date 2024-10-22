Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 229 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,557,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Exchange Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,110 shares of company stock worth $20,292,760 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.66.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $291.33 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $282.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.44 and a 200-day moving average of $263.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

