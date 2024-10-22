Comparing Viking (NYSE:VIK) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viking and Nordic American Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75 Nordic American Tankers 0 2 0 0 2.00

Viking presently has a consensus price target of $37.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.59%. Nordic American Tankers has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than Viking.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $4.71 billion 3.53 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A Nordic American Tankers $364.25 million 2.02 $98.71 million $0.32 11.00

This table compares Viking and Nordic American Tankers”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nordic American Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viking.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and Nordic American Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking N/A N/A N/A Nordic American Tankers 26.35% 11.60% 7.15%

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats Viking on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

