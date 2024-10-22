Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $4.15. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 395,990 shares.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $2,651,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 886,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 697,248 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 221,380 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,577 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 90.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 98,479 shares during the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.