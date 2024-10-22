Cormark Estimates Capstone Copper’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. Insiders sold 474,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

