Cormark Reduces Earnings Estimates for TFI International

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $8.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.42. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins cut TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.14 billion.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.