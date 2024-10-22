Corundum Group Inc. Sells 7,899 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 26,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 195.9% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $473.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

