Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Stock Price Up 80% – What’s Next?

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF)'s share price traded up 80% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 43,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Country Garden Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

