Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock worth $324,787. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $9,525,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,397 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,316 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 536,890 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

