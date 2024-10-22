Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.99. 7,214 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 7,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

