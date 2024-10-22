Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.77. The company has a market capitalization of $391.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

