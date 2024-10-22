Crew Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $567.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

