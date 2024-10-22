Critical Comparison: Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW) versus Robert Half (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Robert Half shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Robert Half shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Robert Half and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half 2 3 2 0 2.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Robert Half currently has a consensus price target of $67.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Robert Half’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Robert Half is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

This table compares Robert Half and Recruiter.com Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half $5.99 billion 1.15 $411.15 million $3.34 19.63 Recruiter.com Group $716,528.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Robert Half has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Robert Half and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half 5.26% 20.41% 10.61% Recruiter.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Robert Half beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk, and compliance consulting. It offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. The company was formerly known as Robert Half International Inc. and changed its name to Robert Half Inc. in July 2023. Robert Half Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Recruiter.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.