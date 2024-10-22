Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $298,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 62,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.07.

In related news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,688.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,688.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,945 shares of company stock worth $3,488,826. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

