DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $22.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $25.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.06 per share.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $369.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.46. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

