DA Davidson Boosts Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

