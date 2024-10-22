DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook of M&T Bank FY2024 Earnings

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.25. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

NYSE:MTB opened at $193.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,699 shares of company stock worth $4,943,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

