DAWN Q3 EPS Estimate Raised by Capital One Financial

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,633 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $36,862.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,490. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,633 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $36,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $689,072. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

