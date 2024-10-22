Desjardins Cuts Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Desjardins decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $39.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

