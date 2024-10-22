DexCom (DXCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.52. DexCom has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

