DexCom (DXCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DexCom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.52. DexCom has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on DXCM
Insider Transactions at DexCom
In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DexCom
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is a support level?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.