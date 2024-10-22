Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 130,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 126,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:DFIS opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

