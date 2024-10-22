Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

