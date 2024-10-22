Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $136.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.12.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $146.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.23. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 506.5% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 147.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

