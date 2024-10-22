Edison International (EIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Edison International has set its FY24 guidance at $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.750-5.050 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 125.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

