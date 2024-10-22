Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE EDR opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,222. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 126,237 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 138.0% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

