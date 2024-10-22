Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
NYSE EDR opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Endeavor Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 126,237 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 138.0% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
