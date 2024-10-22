Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Q4 Earnings

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Shares of IAG opened at $6.15 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

