Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $307,000 in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,915.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,915.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,572 shares of company stock worth $3,473,472 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.