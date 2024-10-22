Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $527,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $73,972,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $309.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.06, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

