Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $573,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,143 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after acquiring an additional 258,511 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $381.75 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $392.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.24.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.