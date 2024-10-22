Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $573,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,143 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after acquiring an additional 258,511 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $381.75 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $392.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.24.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
