Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,730 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 2.23. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

Insider Activity

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

