Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 659 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %
KO opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
